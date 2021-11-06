‘Finally, infrastructure week!’ Biden says, cheering $1 trillion bill

Article content WASHINGTON — The $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed through https://www.reuters.com/world/us/bidens-sweeping-infrastructure-social-spending-bills-finally-get-vote-2021-11-05 Congress on Friday night is a “once in a generation” investment that will create millions of jobs, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday. “Finally, infrastructure week,” Biden said, opening remarks at the White House with a chuckle. “I’m so happy to say that – infrastructure week!”

Article content Democrat Biden’s Republican predecessor Donald Trump declared https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-russia-week/confluence-of-crises-crashes-trumps-infrastructure-week-idUSKCN1G02M6 “Infrastructure week” in 2018 but was unable to pass a bill after multiple tries during his presidency. The bipartisan bill’s passage gives Biden a jolt of good news https://www.reuters.com/world/us/with-infrastructure-vote-congress-gives-biden-long-needed-jolt-good-news-2021-11-06 after sobering election losses for his Democratic party this week and a drop in his approval ratings. Referring to the losses, Biden said they showed American people “want us to deliver.” “Last night we proved we can, on one big item, we delivered,” he said of the bill, which includes https://www.reuters.com/world/us/roads-bridges-airports-details-bidens-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-11-05 tens of billions in investments in road, rail, public transport and broadband.