Finalists of the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020: the complete list

Dave Shopland / BPI / Shutterstock
Bad bunny Y Ozuna they are the best finalists of the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020.
The two received 14 mentions each, and both are nominated for Artist of the Year. Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Anuel AAY Farruko They are also ready for several awards.
Other contestants include Becky G, Rosalia, DJ Snake, Duck, Katy Perry, Santana, Luis Fonsi, Marc Anthony Y Shakira Y Jennifer Lopezwho just led the 2020 Super Bowl Half time show together.
The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020 will be held on April 23 in Las Vegas and will be broadcast on Telemundo.
The annual ceremony will close LatinFest +. The three-day event, presented by Billboard and Telemundo, will feature presentations, panels and workshops dedicated to Latin music, culture and entertainment.
See a complete list of finalists for the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020:
General categories of artists
Artist of the Year:
Bad bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Artist of the year, new:
Jhay Cortez
Manuel Turizo
Paulo Londra
Sech
Tour of the year:
Bad bunny
Chayanne
Jennifer Lopez
Marc Anthony
Social artist of the year:
Anuel AA
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
Lali
Crossover artist of the year:
DJ Snake
Duck
Katy Perry
Snow
Song categories:
Latin song of the year:
Bad Bunny & Tainy, "Callaíta,quot;
Daddy Yankee with Snow, "With Calm,quot;
Pedro Capó and Farruko, "Calm,quot;
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Anuel AA, "Another Drink,quot;
Latin song of the year, vocal event:
Bad Bunny & Tainy, "Callaíta,quot;
Daddy Yankee with Snow, "With Calm,quot;
Pedro Capó and Farruko, "Calm,quot;
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Anuel AA, "Another Drink,quot;
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the year, man:
Anuel AA
Bad bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the year, woman:
Becky G
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalia
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
Hot Latin Songs, Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Band the Sebastianes of Mazatlan, Sinaloa
Banda Sinaloense MS by Sergio Lizárraga
50 caliber
Wisin and Yandel
Hot Latin Songs label of the year:
Interscope
Rhymes
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the year:
The poster
Rhymes
Sony Music Latin
Universal Latin Music
Airplay song of the year:
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna and J Balvin "China,quot;
Daddy Yankee with Snow, "With Calm,quot;
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA, "Dance Dance Dance,quot;
Pedro Capó and Farruko "Calm,quot;
Airplay tag of the year:
The poster
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Airplay printing of the year:
The poster
Phonovisa
Sony Music Latin
Universal Latin Music
Digital song of the year:
Bad Bunny & Tainy "Callaíta,quot;
Daddy Yankee with Snow, "With Calm,quot;
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA, "Dance Dance Dance,quot;
Pedro Capó and Farruko "Calm,quot;
Streaming song of the year:
Anuel AA and Romeo Santos "She wants to drink,quot;
Daddy Yankee with Snow, "With Calm,quot;
Pedro Capó and Farruko "Calm,quot;
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Anuel AA, "Another Drink,quot;
Album categories:
Best Latin Album of the Year:
Bad bunny X 100PRE
J Balvin and Bad Bunny, OASIS
Luis Fonsi Lifetime
Sech Dreams
Best Latino artist of the year, male:
Bad bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Best Latin artist of the year, woman:
Becky G
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Best Latin artist of the year, duo or group:
Adventure
Banda Sinaloense MS by Sergio Lizárraga
Santana
T3r Element
Best record label of the year in Latin albums:
rich
Rhymes
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Best Latin record label of the year:
rich
Rhymes
Sony Music Latin
Universal Latin Music
Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images for LARAS
Latin pop categories:
Latin pop artist of the year, soloist:
Enrique Iglesias
Luis Fonsi
Sebastian Yatra
Shakira
Latin pop artist of the year, duo or group:
CNCO
Manna
Reik
Santana
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Luis Fonsi, Sebastián Yatra and Nicky Jam "Date La Vuelta,quot;
Pedro Capó and Farruko "Calm,quot;
Rosalia and Ozuna "Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi,quot;
Rosalía, J Balvin and El Guincho "With Height,quot;
Latin Pop Airplay label of the year:
The poster
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Warner
Latin Pop Airplay Print of the Year:
The poster
Sony Music Latin
Universal Latin Music
Latin Warner
Latin pop album of the year:
Danny Ocean, 54 + 1
Luis Fonsi Lifetime
Mau and Ricky For Adventures and Curiosities
Santana Africa speaks
Latin Pop Albums Stamp of the Year:
Concord
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Warner
Imprint of the Latin Pop album of the year:
Capitol Latin
Sony Music Latin
Universal Latin Music
Latin Warner
Tropical categories:
Tropical artist of the year, soloist:
Juan Luis Guerra
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Tropical artist of the year, duo or group:
Adventure
Zone people
Sonora Dynamite
Monchy and Alexandra
Tropical song of the year:
Adventure, "Immortal,quot;
Marc Anthony, "Looks like Friday,quot;
Silvestre Dangond and Maluma "Live Dancing,quot;
Wisin and Yandel and Romeo Santos, "Howling,quot;
Tropical Airplay label of the year:
Pineapple
Rhymes
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Tropical Airplay impression of the year:
Pineapple
Sony Music Latin
Universal Latin Music
Wk
Tropical album of the year:
Gilberto Santa Rosa, 40… And counting: live from Puerto Rico
Marc Anthony, OPUS
Romeo Santos, Utopia
Victor Manuelle Christmas memories
Stamp of tropical albums of the year:
Discs Fonts
Sony Music Latin
The orchard
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Tropical album printing of the year:
North
Sony Music Latin
The orchard
Top stop
John Parra / Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Mexican categories:
Mexican regional artist of the year, soloist:
Christian Nodal
Ghost
Lenin Ramírez
Raymix
Mexican regional artist of the year, duo or group:
Banda Sinaloense MS by Sergio Lizárraga
50 caliber
The blue Angels
T3r Element
Mexican regional song of the year:
Band Los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa, "Through the Glass,quot;
Caliber 50, "Simply Thank You,quot;
Christian Nodal "From The Kisses I gave You,quot;
The Blue Angels with Natalia Lafourcade, "Never Enough,quot;
Mexican Regional Airplay Seal of the Year:
OF THE
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Mexican Regional Airplay Print of the Year:
Andalusian
Disa
Phonovisa
Lizos
Mexican regional album of the year:
Christian Nodal, Now
Regid Force, From the Neighborhood to Here
Inheritance of Patterns, Pa Las Vibras
The blue Angels, This is Cumbia
Mexican regional record label of the year:
OF THE
Humble ranch
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional printing of Mexican albums of the year:
OF THE
Phonovisa
Lizos
Fire
Latin rhythm categories:
Latin Rhythm artist of the year, soloist:
Bad bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Latin artist of the year, duo or group:
CNCO
Jowell and Randy
Wisin and Yandel
Zion and Lennox
Latin rhythm song of the year:
Bad Bunny & Tainy "Callaíta,quot;
Daddy Yankee with Snow, "With Calm,quot;
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA, "Dance Dance Dance,quot;
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Anuel AA "Another Drink,quot;
Latin Rhythm Airplay label of the year:
The poster
Rhymes
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Rhythm Airplay Print of the Year:
The poster
The industry
Universal Latin Music
Wk
Latin Rhythm album of the year:
Bad bunny X 100PRE
Farruko Gangalee
J Balvin and Bad Bunny, OASIS
Sech Dreams
Seal of the Year of Latin Rhythm Albums:
rich
Rhymes
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Imprint of the Latin Rhythm album of the year:
Tell me Vi LLC
Rhymes
Sony Music Latin
Universal Latin Music
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / REX / Shutterstock
Categories of writers / producers / editors:
Composer of the year:
Bad bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Ozuna
Editor of the year:
Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing America, INC., IMC
SONY / ATV Discos Publishing LLC, ASCAP
Universal Music Unica Publishing, IMC
WC Music Corp., ASCAP
Editorial Corporation of the Year:
Kobalt Music
Sony / ATV Music
Universal music
Warner / Chappell Music
Producer of the year:
Tell me Flow
DJ Snake
Mambo Kingz
Tainy
