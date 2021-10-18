Final consumption accounts for 64.8% of China’s Jan-Sept GDP growth – stats bureau

Article content

BEIJING — Final consumption accounted for 64.8% of China’s GDP growth in the first three quarters of the year, Fu Linghui, spokesman for the National Statistics Bureau, said on Monday.

Authorities expect constraints on China’s coal and electricity supplies to ease and the property market to maintain steady growth, Fu told a briefing.

China’s economy grew 4.9% in July-September from a year earlier, the weakest pace since the third quarter of 2020 and slowing from 7.9% in the second quarter. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Stella Qiu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)