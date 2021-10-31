Fimalac Would Stay in Equans Long Term if Picked as Buyer

Article content

By Francois de Beaupuy

Fimalac would remain invested in French energy-services group Equans for the long term if it and Bain Capital were to win the bidding process held by Engie SA, Fimalac Chairman Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche.

Fimalac would become a “reference” shareholder which would “accompany” Equans for the long term with a stake of 20% or more, de Lacharriere told the newspaper. Fimalac could raise its stake in Equans to 30% when the company would be listed in a few years, he said.

Engie is seeking firm bids for Equans in coming days in a sale which would make it one of the largest corporate carve-outs in Europe this year.

Fimalac recently teamed up with U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital. They are facing competing offers from French construction groups Bouygues SA and Eiffage SA, which want to expand in energy and telecom-equipment services provision to companies.

