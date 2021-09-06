Filecoin (FIL) Is on the Rise, Will It Go Over $150? By CoinQuora

- Filecoin (FIL) is bullish.
- But will it reach $150?
Filecoin (FIL) is bullish. The coin that fuels the open-source, public cryptocurrency and digital payment system rose by above 24% over the last 24 hours.
At the time of writing, Filecoin (FIL) is trading at $116.63 with a 24-hour volume of $4,233,521,288, according to CoinMarketCap. The coin rose from $93 to over $119 in the past 24 hours.
Some crypto experts credited FIL’s rise to the surge and also other altcoins. Moreover, the coin started to rise on Tuesday. Plus, it increased to $77 on Friday and then skyrocketed on Saturday morning, rising to $84.
However, the price settled until Saturday afternoon, when
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.