Fight over Greenidge miner’s legal threats to activists over ‘false’ claims By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Greenidge Generation LLC, an upstate New York-based (BTC) mining firm has reportedly threatened legal action over repeated “demonstrably false” claims from local activists.

Greenidge mines BTC at its gas-fired power plant near the Seneca Lake in Dresden and the firm has been locked in a long-running battle with activists who allege that the firm’s practices are damaging to the local environment.