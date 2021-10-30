Fight over Greenidge miner’s legal threats to activists over ‘false’ claims By Cointelegraph

Greenidge Generation LLC, an upstate New York-based (BTC) mining firm has reportedly threatened legal action over repeated “demonstrably false” claims from local activists.
Greenidge mines BTC at its gas-fired power plant near the Seneca Lake in Dresden and the firm has been locked in a long-running battle with activists who allege that the firm’s practices are damaging to the local environment.
