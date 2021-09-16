Fidenza artist slams knock-off NFT project from ‘honest pirates’ on Solana By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
Fidenza artist slams knock-off NFT project from ‘honest pirates’ on Solana

Tyler Hobbs, the artist behind the popular generative NFT series Fidenza has slammed a Solana-based project for utilizing his code to produce knock-off artworks without his approval.

The Fidenza series is a curated drop of 999 NFTs on Art Blocks — an Ethereum-based platform that creates and hosts tokenized computer generated artworks. Hobbs wrote code that generates unique art pieces using the randomized transaction hash of the buyer’s transaction as input.

Fidenza #313

From computer science to Fidenza NFTs