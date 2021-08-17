Fidelity’s crypto ambitions are bigger than expected: report By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Fidelity’s crypto ambitions are bigger than expected: report

Fidelity’s plan to corner the cryptocurrency market appears to be more ambitious than previously imagined, as the asset manager looks to provide more institutional pathways to digital assets. In a recent interview with the Boston Globe, Chrstine Sandler, the head of sales and marketing for Fidelity Digital Assets, said institutional interest in crypto is growing. For most investors, the primary entry into crypto has been (BTC) and, to a lesser extent, Ether (ETH). Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph