Fidelity lobbies SEC to approve Bitcoin ETF in private meeting By Cointelegraph

Multinational financial services firm Fidelity Investments has pressed the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to approve its exchange-traded fund (ETF).
A private meeting was held on Sept. 8 among Fidelity Digital Assets president Tom Jessop, six of the firm’s executives and several SEC officials. The finance executives laid out a number of reasons why the regulator should approve the investment product. These include increased demand for digital assets and related products, the prevalence of similar funds in other countries, and the rise of Bitcoin (BTC) adoption.
