Fidelity International China president leaves ahead of China fund business launch

SHANGHAI — Fidelity International China President Daisy Ho will leave the company to pursue other career opportunities, the global asset manager said on Wednesday, less than three weeks after Chinese regulators allowed it to set up a mutual fund subsidiary.

The departure of Ho, who oversees Fidelity International’s overall China strategy, “won’t impact the preparation of the company’s China mutual fund business,” the company said in a statement.

Rajeev Mittal, Fidelity International’s managing director for Asia Pacific ex-Japan, will lead the company’s China business until a new candidate is appointed, it said.