#Roommates, the latest entry in the legendary “Halloween” movie franchise recently dropped, and while the film has been both a box office hit and a favorite among fans, some are coming forward with claims of homophobia. Following the release of “Halloween Kills,” fictional character Michael Myers is being accused of allegedly being homophobic because he (**spoiler alert**) murders a gay couple in the new film.

If you’ve watched any of the movies in the “Halloween” franchise, you know that deranged serial killer character Michael Myers is capable of murdering anyone at anytime and without reason—however, some critics are crying foul regarding the particular murder of a few characters in the latest film “Halloween Kills.” @TMZ_TV reports, the death of a gay couple in the film has caused an uproar with critics suggesting that Michael Myers is allegedly homophobic for killing them.

While some on social media reposted the homophobic claims as a joke, there was a large majority who believe that the murder of two gay characters sends the wrong message and further adds to the stigma that members of the LGBTQ+ community should be killed for being who they are. In comparison, members of the LGBTQ+ community point to the new television adaptation of the “Child’s Play” film franchise, “Chucky,” in which the killer doll befriends a gay teenager and openly supports gay and transgender characters on the show.

As of now, no one affiliated with “Halloween Kills” has responded to the backlash, including the star of the franchise, legendary actress Jamie Lee Curtis.

“Halloween Kills” is currently playing in theaters and available to stream on Peacock.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Fictional Character Michael Myers Criticized For Allegedly Being Homophobic Due To The Killing Of Gay Characters In “Halloween Kills” appeared first on The Shade Room.