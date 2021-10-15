Fiat on-ramps dry up in China, crypto topics censored on social media By Cointelegraph

Shanghai Man: Fiat on-ramps dry up in China, crypto topics censored on social media

This weekly roundup of news from Mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong attempts to curate the industrys most important news, including influential projects, changes in the regulatory landscape, and enterprise blockchain integrations.

This week China is back to work after its week-long national day celebrations, an event that is always filled with flag-waving, military parades and enthusiastic nationalism. This years version was intensified by the recent homecoming of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou after three years of detention in Canada, as well as heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Government regulators have spent the better part of the last half-year wiping out the cryptocurrency industry in the mainland, a topic that has given the Shanghai Man plenty of topics to discuss in this weekly column.

Limited access to markets

The closure of P2P markets makes holding crypto a bit more risky in China

Reading between the lines

Waning impact

The right to enforce

