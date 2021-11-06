Fetty Wap Released On $500,000 Bond Following Arrest On Drug Trafficking Charges

#Roommates, after being arrested due to a multitude of drug charges, Fetty Wap has been granted the opportunity to freedom. After officially posting $500,000 bond, Fetty Wap was released from jail following his arrest earlier this week on drug trafficking charges.

U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybery formally approved Fetty Wap’s release after he posted the $500,000 bond along with the following conditions, GPS monitoring, random drug testing, surrender his passport and receive approval before all traveling, according to a spokesman with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

As we previously reported, Fetty Wap was arrested by the FBI in New York City while he was at Citi Field in Queens, NY to participate at the Rolling Loud music festival. Fetty along with others were accused of distributing cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey. Authorities claim the drugs were obtained in the West Coast and then smuggled to the East Coast in USPS vehicles with secret compartments.

Fetty Wap’s lawyer stated, “We pray that this is all a big misunderstanding. He sees the judge today. Hoping he gets released so we can clear things up expeditiously.”

Meanwhile, Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said, “As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives.”

According to an indictment, the alleged drug operation ran from about June 2019 to June 2020. At least five of the defendants are accused of obtaining firearms to protect their organization. A search was conducted during the investigation where $1.5 million in money, 16 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, a large number of fentanyl pills, two handguns, a rifle, a pistol, and ammunition were recovered.

