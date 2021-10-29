Fetty Wap Arrested By The FBI On Federal Drugs Charges 

Fetty Wap was arrested by the FBI in New York City on federal drug charges. The arrest took place on Thursday while he was at Citi Field in Queens, NY at the Rolling Loud festival.

According to TMZ, documents revealed that Fetty along with others were accused of distributing cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey. Authorities claim the drugs were obtained in the West Coast and then smuggled to the East Coast in USPS vehicles with secret compartments.

Fetty’s lawyer spoke with the site, and said, “We pray that this is all a big misunderstanding. He sees the judge today. Hoping he gets released so we can clear things up expeditiously.”

Fetty was set to hit the stage at Rolling Loud, however, he never made it on stage because he was arrested before his set. A rep for Rolling Loud said to TMZ they were unaware of his legal issues.

CBS News reports that, there were at least a half of a dozen people charged in the case. The other defendants were identified as Anthony Cyntje, Brian Sullivan, Kavaughn Wiggins, Robert Leonardi and his brother Anthony Leonardi.

Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said, “As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives.”

According to an indictment, the alleged drug operation ran from about June 2019 to June 2020. At least five of the defendants are accused of obtaining firearms to protect their organization. A search was conducted during the investigation where $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills, two handguns, a rifle, a pistol, and ammunition were recovered.

Fetty Wap had just released his latest project “The Butterfly Effect” last week.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as this story develops.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Fetty Wap Arrested By The FBI On Federal Drugs Charges appeared first on The Shade Room.