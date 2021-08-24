Fetch.ai launches NFT platform for AI-generated art By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Blockchain artificial intelligence lab Fetch.ai has launched a new NFT marketplace for AI-generated art, giving users the ability to create digital collectibles in a collaborative setting through machine learning technology.
The new platform, dubbed Colearn Paint, allows groups of creators to automatically generate and collectively own NFTs designed by a machine learning algorithm. The platform is geared towards “abstract compositions,” according to Humayun Sheikh, CEO of Fetch.ai, who cited “collective learning” as a major trend for the future.
