Fetch.ai ignores the Bitcoin-led market meltdown by notching a 60% gain By Cointelegraph

The real-world adoption of blockchain technology is a slowly developing process. It requires the proper use cases and a willing public open to new experiences when venturing outside of their comfort zone.
An increasing number of real-world applications appear to be the motivating factor behind the recent gains seen in Fetch.ai (FET), a protocol focused on building an open access, token-based decentralized machine learning network to support the smart infrastructure being built around the digital economy.
