Fetch.ai (FET) ignores the Bitcoin-led market meltdown by notching a 60% gain By Cointelegraph

Fetch.ai (FET) ignores the Bitcoin-led market meltdown by notching a 60% gain

By Matilda Colman

Matilda Colman
The real-world adoption of blockchain technology is a slowly developing process that requires the right use cases and a willing public who are open to new experiences to be obtained when one ventures outside of their comfort zone.

An increasing number of real-world applications appear to be the motivating factor behind the recent gains seen in Fetch.ai (FET), a protocol focused on building an open access, tokenized-based decentralized machine learning network that aims to support the smart infrastructure being built around the digital economy.

FET/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. FET price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro