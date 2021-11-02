Ferrari ups 2021 EBITDA guidance after first results under new CEO Vigna By Reuters

MILAN (Reuters) – Sports car maker Ferrari (NYSE:) said on Tuesday it would raise this year’s core earnings forecast after a strong set of results in the third quarter, the first since new Chief Executive Bendetto Vigna started in his role.

Ferrari said its full-year adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2021 would come at around 1.52 billion euros ($1.76 billion), more than the previous guidance of between 1.45-1.50 billion euros.

“The strong third quarter results are an important step forward towards the upward revised 2021 guidance,” Vigna said in a statement, adding the company was seeing a “record order intake” worldwide, particularly in China and the U.S.

($1 = 0.8620 euros)

