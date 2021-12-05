Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Fergie Acknowledges Cartwheel Performance - Up News Info
Fergie Acknowledges Cartwheel Performance
Entertainment

Fergie Acknowledges Cartwheel Performance

by Bradly Lamb
If there was a word that superseded “iconic,” I’d use it to describe it. It’s BEYOND iconic. Fergie sings live while doing multiple cartwheels:


TODAY / Via youtube.com

Honestly, though, the breath control/stamina to do this!!! WOW.

Every time the performance is posted or mentioned, it goes viral (as it should). It’s been memorialized on Twitter:

I swear that video of Fergie simultaneously doing front cartwheels and sing grunting was shot in a different realm. My mind can’t comprehend the fact that she actually did that


Twitter: @quenblackwell

And even by gays like me, who decided to be Cartwheel Fergie for Halloween:

All this to say, Fergie has never really acknowledged this Pop Culture History 101 moment. Until now.


Al Pereira / WireImage / Getty

Earlier this week, people began sharing their Spotify Wrapped, which is basically a ranking of your top played songs, albums, artists, etc. It eventually became a meme, with fans making edits like these, which referenced Fergie’s performance:


Twitter: @plantcutting / Via Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage / Getty

Meme account Diet Prada reposted the edit, and THE Fergie herself saw it and commented:

“My signature dance move.” YES, Fergie. It is your signature move that will forever stand the test of time. It will never be duplicated.


Al Pereira / WireImage / Getty

Thank you for that performance, legend. May it live on forever.

