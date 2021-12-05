Fergie Acknowledges Cartwheel Performance

Every time the performance is posted or mentioned, it goes viral (as it should). It’s been memorialized on Twitter:
And even by gays like me, who decided to be Cartwheel Fergie for Halloween:
All this to say, Fergie has never really acknowledged this Pop Culture History 101 moment. Until now.
Earlier this week, people began sharing their Spotify Wrapped, which is basically a ranking of your top played songs, albums, artists, etc. It eventually became a meme, with fans making edits like these, which referenced Fergie’s performance:
Meme account Diet Prada reposted the edit, and THE Fergie herself saw it and commented:
“My signature dance move.” YES, Fergie. It is your signature move that will forever stand the test of time. It will never be duplicated.
Thank you for that performance, legend. May it live on forever.