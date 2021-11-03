FenixOro to Present at Colombia Gold Symposium

Article content

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FenixOro Gold Corp (CSE:FENX) (OTCQB:FDVXF)

(Frankfurt:8FD) is pleased to announce that the Company will present at the Colombia Gold Symposium held in Medellin, Colombia November 16 th and 17 th , 2021.

FenixOro CEO John Carlesso will present the Abriaqui gold project on the New Gold Explorers panel Tuesday, November 16 th .

CGS2021 is a leading, in-person regional event focused on gold and copper exploration and development, country risk and innovation. For information and the event program please visit ColombiaGold.co or email info@colombiagold.co .