Felony Arrest Warrant Issued For Blueface In Connection To Alleged Bouncer Attack

Authorities have reportedly issued an arrest warrant for Blueface and two individuals connected to him. Last month, the artist and two men were accused of allegedly attacking a bouncer inside Skinny’s Lounge in Southern California. According to TMZ, all three of the alleged attackers are facing two counts of felony charges each for assault and robbery.

What Reportedly Went Down

As previously reported, a nighttime outing ended in violence for Blueface and his crew back in September. Initial reports stated that Blueface and his men became frustrated after the rapper was denied entry for lack of identification. Security footage obtained by TMZ shows the trio interacting with the bouncer in the entryway.

After a few moments, the men begin “punching, kicking, and stomping” on the bouncer. Aftermath photos of the bouncer showed terrible injuries. They include a small gash on the forehead and severe bruising across his face. Medical professionals transported the man to a hospital via ambulance. He required multiple stitches for his wounds.

Now, each of the men, Blueface included, face serious charges. The robbery charges stem from claims that one of the attackers, not Blueface, stole the bouncer’s chain.

Recent Attack On His Family

No word yet on whether Blueface will be turning himself into the police. However, the news comes fresh on the heels of an attack on his family. Recent reports stated that Blueface’s mother and stepfather were victims of a home invasion in Santa Clarita, California. His parents seemingly engaged in a physical altercation with the intruders. They first broke a window at around midnight. However, they were scared away. Police visited the home and collected a report.

Hours later, the intruders returned and made it inside the home. Blueface’s stepfather sustained injuries that required ten stitches near his left eye. At the time, authorities believe Blueface was the intended target.

