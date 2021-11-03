Felicia Moore advances to runoff election in Atlanta mayoral contest By Reuters

(Reuters) – Atlanta mayoral candidate Felicia Moore, the city council president, has advanced to a runoff election on Nov. 30, but whether her opponent will be former Mayor Kasim Reed or City Councilmember Andre Dickens has yet to be determined, CBS46 TV projected.

In a campaign dominated by the issue of public safety, both Moore and Reed favor hiring more police officers to combat a rise in violent crime.

Moore has attacked Reed over a federal corruption investigation that marred his tenure and ensnared several members of his administration. Reed, who was never charged and has maintained his innocence, argued that only he has the experience needed to battle the city’s crime problem.

The ballot included 14 names. Under state law, the top two candidates proceed to a runoff election on Nov. 30 unless a candidate exceeds 50% in the general election.

The winner will succeed outgoing Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who in a surprise move decided not to seek another term.

