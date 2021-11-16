Feed Every Gorilla Token (FEG) By DailyCoin

Coin Healthcheck: Feed Every Gorilla Token (FEG)



About

Feed Every Gorilla Token (FEG) is a deflationary governance token of the FEG ecosystem, which includes decentralized exchange and several passive income incentives.

FEG token is meant to reshape the working model of decentralized transaction networks.

The token went live on and Binance Smart Chain networks in early 2021.

State of Project

Aims to provide a decentralized transaction network, which operates on the Ethereum blockchain and the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Deflationary token with 100 quadrillions (100,000 trillion) max supply. Burns tokens with each transaction.

Incentivizes holding by distributing a 1% transaction fee among holders.

Provides the decision-making rights for decentralized exchange FEGex.

Can be used for swapping, staking, creating wrapped tokens, or locking FEGs in the liquidity pools (Uniswap/PackeSwap/FEGex).

Website & Whitepaper:

Provides service description, whitepaper, tokenomics and rewards documentation, audit review, contacts.

Whitepaper provides a description of services but gives no information about the underlying technology, solutions or methods that have been used to develop them.

Development stage:

Beta version of FEGex, a bridge that makes cross-chain swaps possible between the two blockchains.

Direct swapping, staking, wrapping, internal liquidity locking features are available.

SmartDeFi technology implemented. Makes DeFi rug-proof, reduces gas fees, better rewards through frictionless yield.

Roadmap:

Further development and UI redesign plans for FEGex cross-chain bridge.

Implementation timelines not specified.

Declaration of an upcoming expansion to , FTM and Polygon blockchains.

Fundraising:

100% of liquidity generated through public listings (UniSwap, PancakeSwap, FEGex).

Contradiction on FEG presale information (whitepaper says none presale happened, official blogpost says 700 BNB worth presale done on Binance Smart Chain).

Team

Has 19 admins and almost 30 social media moderators.

The roles of admins are not specified.

The whole team hide their identities.

They are all reachable via social media accounts, created soon after the FEG token launch. The full team list is here.

FEG is the official partner of the Pan African Sanctuary Alliance (PASA), an alliance of African wildlife protection centers across 13 countries.

Token has no venture capital investors.

Community

Huge follower bases on Twitter (NYSE:) (311K), Instagram (141K) and Telegram (131K), Reddit and Discord come with lower numbers (over 13K each).

No official LinkedIn account.

Active communication, posts on achievements, listings, give-aways.

“To the moon” type communities.

Outside communities users claim the lack of solid discussions and blocking for critical opinion.

Key Metrics

Max supply: 100 quadrillion tokens

Circulating supply: 41 quadrillion

Market cap: $358 million

Trading volume: Typically below $10M/24h. Over $200M at price ATH.

Exchange listings:

UniSwap, PankaceSwap and other DEXes on both blockchains. Check up the full list.

Upcoming listing on BitMart CEX. Online research warns, an exchange is possibly a scam, that freezes funds without explanations and replies from support.

Token allocation:

57% of FEG supply on the Ethereum network. 54% on BSC (numbers provided by official audit).

90K wallets on Ethereum. Almost 74% of them are wallets holding over $3M FEG each.

Over 800K wallets on BSC. Nearly 30 wallets hold more than $1M worth of FEGs.

Available via Trust Wallet, MetaMask, Binance Chain Wallet wallets.

Price movements:

FEG reached ATH 3 months after launch. Lost over 50% in 10 days since. The token is 80% down from the all-time high at the time of writing.

Information correct as of 15/11/21

Please see All Time Price Movement here

Verdict

The idea of providing a bridge for ERC-20 and BEP-20 token swaps is not new or unique. There are multiple projects in the crypto space working on that.

The project has several transparency issues. Its future development plan looks abstract and has no specific timelines whenever upgrades will be implemented. The team behind the project is anonymous and has more marketers than engineers and developers.

Whitepaper gives enough information on services, but nothing about the underlying technology and development. Looks more like a marketing paper than an actual whitepaper. In the meantime, the project really has big and active communities.

Listing on a centralized exchange is nearest plans. However, it might be not the reputable one and possibly involved in previous scams.

With this in mind, we remain cautious about treating Feed Every Gorilla Token (FEG) as a sustainable investment.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]

You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin