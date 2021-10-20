Fed’s Quarles: taper test is met, Fed not behind curve

Article content Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles on Wednesday said that while it’s time for the Fed to begin dialing down its bond-buying program, it would be “premature” to start raising interest rates in the face of high inflation that is likely to recede next year. The Fed had promised in December to keep buying $120 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities each month until the economy had made “substantial further progress” toward its goals of 2% inflation and maximum employment.

Article content Since then, the U.S. unemployment rate has dropped nearly two percentage points to 4.8%, and consumer price inflation has registered above 5% for four straight months. “It is clear that we have met the test of substantial further progress toward both our employment and our inflation mandates, and I would support a decision at our November meeting to start reducing these purchases and complete that process by the middle of next year,” Quarles said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Milken Institute. Economic growth, after slowing last quarter amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, will be strong for the rest of this year and next, he predicted. Demand for labor continues to far outpace the supply, pushing upward on wages he said; and supply chain bottlenecks have disrupted production and distribution, pushing upward on prices.