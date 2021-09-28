Fed’s Powell would welcome a Black woman on the Fed board By Reuters

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said he would welcome the appointment of a Black woman to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors for the first time.
“I would strongly agree” that a wider range of “voices” on the Fed board would enhance the central bank’s mission, Powell said in response to a question from the head of the Senate Banking Committee during a hearing. No Black woman has ever been appointed to the Fed’s seven-member board.
Powell’s sentiment was echoed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who was appearing alongside the Fed chief during a hearing about the two agencies’ actions during the coronavirus pandemic. “I think diversity is very important,” Yellen said.
