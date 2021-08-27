Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The U.S. economy continues to make progress towards the Federal Reserve’s benchmarks for reducing its pandemic-era emergency programs, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday, in remarks that defended the view current high inflation will likely pass and stopped short of signaling the timing for any policy shift.

KIM FORREST, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, BOKEH CAPITAL PARTNERS, PITTSBURGH

“Powell understands that tapering will happen, but it’s not going to happen sooner than later. He’s going to make sure that full employment comes back before taking those steps.”

“Even though a lot of the other Fed presidents have come out and said ‘we’re going to do this sooner rather than later, prudent Powell is going to make sure that the economy really is healed. You don’t want to make people carsick when you’re driving an economy.”

JOHN DOYLE, VICE PRESIDENT OF DEALING AND TRADING, TEMPUS INC., WASHINGTON

“It appears the speech was a bit more dovish than some had expected.”

“Powell said that tapering could be appropriate “this year.” Except we already knew that. Minutes from the last Fed meeting showed that “most” participants favored tapering this year. Powell did not indicate tapering would being next month as some expected, hence the “dovish” label.”

“If easing stays in place longer, that is good for stocks and bad for the dollar so the market moves all make sense so far.” (Reporting by Reuters markets team)