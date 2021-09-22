Fed’s Powell says Wells Fargo asset cap to stay in place until problems fixed By Reuters

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the Fed is closely monitoring efforts by Wells Fargo (NYSE:) & Co to fix its problems, and that it would take appropriate actions if the bank failed to do so.
In 2018, the Federal Reserve ordered Wells Fargo to keep its assets below $1.95 trillion, until it had improved its governance and risk controls following sales practice scandals. That constrains Wells Fargo’s ability to make new loans.
Powell said on Wednesday that Wells’ asset cap would stay in place until the firm has comprehensively fixed its problems.
“We’re not going to remove that asset cap until that’s done,” he said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.