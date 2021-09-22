Fed’s Powell says changes needed in rules for officials’ investing By Reuters

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the existing rules covering central bank officials’ investment activities are “now seen as clearly not adequate” and changes are needed after recent news that two reserve bank officials have been active investors.
Powell, answering a question after the Fed’s latest policy meeting, also said he was not aware of the trading activities of reserve bank presidents Robert Kaplan and Eric Rosengren that has drawn criticism from Fed watchers.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.