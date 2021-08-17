Fed’s Kashkari sees ‘a lot of slack’ in U.S. labor market By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.



(Reuters) – Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said he still sees “a lot of slack” in the U.S. labor market, with some six million to eight million Americans out of work who would have been employed had the pandemic not hit. “There still is slack on the sidelines,” said Kashkari at the Pacific Northwest Economic Regional Annual Summit in Big Sky, Montana. He said that recent high inflation readings are likely to be short-lived, and should subside as workers return to the labor force; still, he added, the Delta variant could slow the recovery.