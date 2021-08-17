Fed’s Kashkari: ‘Reasonable’ to taper late this year or early next

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said that it could be “reasonable” to start reducing the Fed’s bond-buying program later this year, though it would depend on making further progress in the labor market. “It is a question of when, not a question of if” the Fed will slow its bond-buying, currently at $120 billion each month, Kashkari said at the Pacific Northwest Economic Regional Annual Summit in Big Sky, Montana. “There’s a lot of public discussion about, will it be at the end of this year, will it be the beginning of next year: Those seem like reasonable ranges of deliberation, but ultimately it will be driven by the data.”