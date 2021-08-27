Fed’s Kaplan says labor shortages may persist By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.



(Reuters) – Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said some of the labor supply shortages businesses are facing now may persist because more people retired during the pandemic and some people with care-giving responsibilities left the workforce. Kaplan said during an interview with Bloomberg TV that he is watching the impact of the Delta variant of the coronavirus on the economy but that his outlook hasn’t changed and he still supports tapering asset purchases soon.