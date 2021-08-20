Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Friday he could see the U.S. central bank eventually issuing its own digital currency, calling it the “last mile” in a digitalization of the payment system that is already in train.

“I would imagine in the years ahead — it’s something the Fed is actively working on now — and I can see reasons why that will eventually get developed; China is already doing their own experiment with it,” he said in a virtual appearance at Texas Tech. Still, he added, the Fed is a “long way” from making a decision and is currently studying the issues, including the potential impact on banks. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Jonathan Oatis)