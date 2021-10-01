Fed’s Harker says he worries inflation won’t be as transient as expected By Reuters

“I am in the camp of being more worried that inflation isn’t as transient as we think,” Harker said during a virtual event organized by the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce. The Fed official said some “supply chain constraints are pretty severe” and some business leaders expect it could be years before conditions return to pre-pandemic levels.

NEW YORK (Reuters) – While he does not expect inflation to spiral out of control, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said he is worried inflationary pressures may not be as transient as expected.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.