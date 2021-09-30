Fed’s Evans: ‘Let’s be patient’ on U.S. inflation

Article content

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Thursday said he believes that the supply shocks that are pushing up on prices now will ease next year, and low interest rates will still be needed to bring U.S. inflation back durably to 2%.

“Let’s be patient and not declare victory on inflation,” Evans said in an online webinar with Princeton University’s Bendheim Center for Finance.

Inflation, he said, will likely fall back to around 2.1% next year and could rise to 2.4% in 2023 as the Fed begins what he anticipates will be a very gradual pace of interest rate increases.