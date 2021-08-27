Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The one-hour call with Gary Gensler, now head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and other members of the “Biden-Harris Federal Reserve transition team” occurred on Jan. 8, the meeting logs showed.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard spoke with key members of President Joe Biden’s transition team for financial oversight in January before the new administration took office and with Senator Elizabeth Warren later that month, according to her meeting calendar.

The meeting was first reported by Bloomberg. The Federal Reserve also made Brainard’s calendars available to Reuters after a request.

The release of the meeting records come as Brainard appears to be under consideration for a promotion at the Fed to vice chair for supervision, Bloomberg reported this week. That position, currently held by Governor Randal Quarles, is scheduled to open up later this fall.

The calendars show Brainard had brief phone calls with members of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers in February and May.

Brainard had a 20-minute phone conversation with Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat and member of the Senate Banking Committee critical of the Fed’s approach to financial regulation, on Jan. 21. (Reporting By Jonnelle Marte and Ann Saphir; editing by Edward Tobin)