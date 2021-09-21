FedEx quarterly profit falls on labor costs By Reuters

(Reuters) – U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp (NYSE:) posted a decline in quarterly profit on Tuesday, after labor costs crimped earnings growth from surging e-commerce shipping and higher rates and fees.
Adjusted net income fell to $1.19 billion, or $4.37 per share, for the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, from $1.28 billion, or $4.87 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased to $22.0 billion from $19.3 billion.
