FedEx Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – FedEx (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

FedEx announced earnings per share of $4.37 on revenue of $22.00B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $4.94 on revenue of $21.9B.

FedEx shares are down 2% from the beginning of the year, still down 21.20% from its 52 week high of $319.90 set on May 27. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 15.9% from the start of the year.

FedEx shares lost 2.13% in after-hours trade following the report.

FedEx follows other major Transportation sector earnings this month

FedEx’s report follows an earnings beat by GXO Logistics on September 1, who reported EPS of $0.4003 on revenue of $1.88B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.3275 on revenue of $1.89B.

Air France KLM SA had missed expectations on September 7 with third quarter EPS of $-3.26 on revenue of $3.26B, compared to forecast for EPS of $-3.21 on revenue of $2.99B.

