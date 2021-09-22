FedEx, Adobe Fall Premarket; General Mills Rises By Investing.com

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:) stock rose 4.7%, helped by Jefferies (NYSE:) initiating coverage of the personal finance app at ‘buy’, saying it’s still early in its growth cycle and it can rise more than 60%.

Walt Disney (NYSE:) stock rose 0.9% after Credit Suisse (SIX:) reiterated its ‘outperform’ rating on the entertainment giant, saying the recent selloff is overdone and it can rebound nearly 30%. The selloff had been triggered by the company’s warning of slowing subscriber growth for its Disney+ streaming channel.

Adobe (NASDAQ:) stock fell 3.7% after the software company announced that annual recurring revenue, a metric that shows how much revenue the company will get based on subscriptions, showed slowing growth in its third-quarter release.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:) stock soared over 12% on the back of the online personal styling service reporting strong quarterly earnings, with the company citing healthy growth in its women’s and kids’ categories.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.3% after the sports gambling company increased its bid for U.K.-based Entain to over $16 billion, prompting fears it could be overpaying. The stock fell over 7% on Tuesday on such concerns.

