FedEx, Adobe Fall Premarket; General Mills Rises By Investing.com

By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Wednesday, September 22nd. Please refresh for updates.
FedEx (NYSE:) stock fell 6% after the delivery company reported disappointing first-quarter earnings, citing supply chain issues and a labor crunch. It also cut its full-year earnings forecast.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.3% after the sports gambling company increased its bid for U.K.-based Entain to over $16 billion, prompting fears it could be overpaying. The stock fell over 7% on Tuesday on such concerns.
General Mills (NYSE:) stock rose 3% after the foods giant reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales, helped by strong growth in its pet foods business.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:) stock soared over 12% on the back of the online personal styling service reporting strong quarterly earnings, with the company citing healthy growth in its women’s and kids’ categories.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:) stock fell 2.7% after the hotel chain announced it will offer 7 million shares of its common stock to help fund its pending acquisition of Apple (NASDAQ:) Leisure.
Adobe (NASDAQ:) stock fell 3.7% after the software company announced that annual recurring revenue, a metric that shows how much revenue the company will get based on subscriptions, showed slowing growth in its third-quarter release.
Walt Disney (NYSE:) stock rose 0.9% after Credit Suisse (SIX:) reiterated its ‘outperform’ rating on the entertainment giant, saying the recent selloff is overdone and it can rebound nearly 30%. The selloff had been triggered by the company’s warning of slowing subscriber growth for its Disney+ streaming channel.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:) stock rose 4.7%, helped by Jefferies (NYSE:) initiating coverage of the personal finance app at ‘buy’, saying it’s still early in its growth cycle and it can rise more than 60%.
