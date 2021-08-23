Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
On Holding AG, a shoe firm backed by
Swiss tennis star Roger Federer, filed for an initial public
offering in the United States on Monday and revealed its net
sales had jumped 59% in 2020.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)