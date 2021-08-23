Federer-backed shoe company On files for U.S. IPO

On Holding AG, a shoe firm backed by

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer, filed for an initial public

offering in the United States on Monday and revealed its net

sales had jumped 59% in 2020.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren

Daniel)

