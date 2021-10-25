Home Business Fed to hold conferences in November focused on diversity and inclusion By...

Fed to hold conferences in November focused on diversity and inclusion By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington, U.S., October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) – The Federal Reserve will host a series of diversity and inclusion conferences in November focusing on underrepresented groups and their experiences in the economics profession, central banking, finance and the economy overall, the U.S. central bank announced on Monday.

The first conference, scheduled for Nov. 8, will focus on how gender can influence a person’s economic and financial outcomes.

The second conference, held on Nov. 9, will showcase research on diversity and inclusion in economics, finance, and central banking and includes a panel discussion among current and former central bank officials. That event, hosted in partnership with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, and the European Central Bank, will include a panel with current and former central bank officials.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver opening remarks at both events, the central bank said. The announcement comes as there is uncertainty over whether Powell will nominated to continue his run as Fed chair after his term ends in February.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©