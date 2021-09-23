Fed still undecided about digital dollar, says Chair Jerome Powell By Cointelegraph

The United States Federal Reserve is still evaluating the prospects of introducing a digital currency for the country but says it has not yet decided on the matter.
Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Powell stated that the Federal Reserve was studying the merits of creating a digital dollar and has plans to issue a paper on the matter.
