Fed should pursue plan to trim pandemic stimulus, Bullard says – FT

The U.S. Federal Reserve should go forward with a plan to trim its massive pandemic stimulus program despite a slowdown in U.S. jobs growth last month, said James Bullard, the president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank.

“There is plenty of demand for workers and there are more job openings than there are unemployed workers,” Bullard said https://www.ft.com/content/7c2fc0ce-e7c0-4083-92e8-e81d9235ab45 in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)