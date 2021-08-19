Fed minutes lift dollar to a 9-month high as stock mkts swoon

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content The U.S. dollar rose to a nine-month high on Thursday as global markets went into a tailspin after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last showed policymakers expect to reduce pandemic-era stimulus before the year is out. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency’s performance against six rivals, extended gains in early London trading to rise 0.3% to its highest levels since Nov. 5, 2020, at 93.434. According to the minutes of its July meeting, Fed officials largely expect to reduce their monthly bond buying later this year, but consensus on other key issues appeared elusive, including the start date and pace of the bond-buying and whether inflation, joblessness or the coronavirus pose a bigger risk to economic recovery.

Article content The minutes pushed Wall Street’s main stock index down more than 1% and drove several currencies to multi-week lows against the safe-haven greenback. European markets stumbled at open and U.S. stock futures were pointing to a weaker start. The euro fell as low as $1.16655 for the first time since Nov. 4, while the greenback rose as high as 110.225 against the yen. Canada’s loonie also reached a four-week low of $1.2699. A reduction in debt purchases is widely considered positive for the U.S. dollar as it is expected to raise government bond yields, making it more attractive for investors to hold dollar-denominated assets. FOCUS ON JACKSON HOLE Though the dollar touched a new milestone, Commerzbank analyst Antje Praefcke noted that the minutes provided little insight compared to what regional Fed chairs have recently said.