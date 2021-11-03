Fed Keeps Rates on Hold, Set to Begin Bond Buying Taper This Month  By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday detailed plans to begin scaling back asset purchases later this month, with a view to ending its bond-buying program by June next year.

The monthly bond purchases of $120 billion — $80 billion in Treasuries and $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities – would be trimmed by $15 billion a month.

Under the taper plans, the Fed will reduce monthly Treasury purchases by $10 billion and mortgage-backed securities by $5 billion. Still, the Fed’s balance sheet will continue to expand, but at a reduced pace.

“Beginning later this month, the Committee will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $70 billion per month and of agency mortgage‑backed securities by at least $35 billion per month,” the Fed said in its monetary policy statement.

The taper puts the Fed on track to end its bond-buying program by mid-2022, but Fed cautioned that the pace of bond-buying may change depending on incoming economic data, the Fed said.

“The Committee judges that similar reductions in the pace of net asset purchases will likely be appropriate each month, but it is prepared to adjust the pace of purchases if warranted by changes in the economic outlook.”

At the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve kept its benchmark rate in a range of 0% to 0.25%.

At the onset of the pandemic last year, the Fed resumed its Financial Crisis-era bond purchases, or quantitative easing program, to cushion the economy from the pandemic fallout.

As the economy rebounded, the central bank set a bar of “substantial further progress” on inflation and the labor market that needed to be met to allow it to begin removing or slowing some of its emergency stimulus, including quantitative easing.

But the Fed has faced criticism by some who suggest the central bank has been too slow to remove its accommodative measures in the wake of elevated inflation.

The 10-year inflation breakeven, a key indicator of inflation expectations over the next 10 years, rose to a more than 3-year high recently. The latest update on the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, the core personal consumption expenditures price index, was at 3.6%, well above the Fed’s 2% target.

The Fed, however, has adopted a new framework that would allow inflation to run above its target to make up for years of inflation trending below target.

In a sign that market participants appear to be losing faith that the Fed will continue to allow inflation to run hot for much longer, they are now pricing nearly three rate hikes for 2023, according to Investing.com’s tool.

That is well ahead of the Fed’s current projection for a single rate hike by late 2022 or early 2023.

The bulk of the inflationary pressures have been driven up by wage pressures — as the supply of labor, or participation rate, has been slow to recover from the pandemic – and supply-chain issues increasing costs for both consumers and producers.

Against the back drop of these price pressures, the Fed continues to reiterate that elevated inflation would be transitory.

“Inflation is elevated, largely reflecting factors that are expected to be transitory,” the fed said in a statement. “Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have contributed to sizable price increases in some sectors.”