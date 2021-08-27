Fed fund futures moves higher after Powell stresses patience By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.





LONDON (Reuters) – Futures contracts tied to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy rate rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled the U.S. central bank will remain patient as it tries to nurse the economy back to full employment.

Fed fund futures contracts maturing in September 2022 rose to three-week highs while contracts maturing in December 2022 edged higher, indicating traders were reducing the expectations about likely policy tightening from the U.S. central bank.

In prepared remarks for a speech to the Jackson Hole economic conference, Powell said the U.S. economy continued to make progress towards the central bank’s benchmarks for reducing its pandemic-era emergency programmes.