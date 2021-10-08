Fed Employees Need Restrictive Trading Policy, Ex-Official Says

Article content (Bloomberg) — The Federal Reserve needs employee trading policies that guard against potential conflicts of interest, former New York Fed Bank President William Dudley said after personal investments by three senior officials drew fire. “It is important that the Fed has an investment regime in place for policy makers and other employees that sufficiently restricts what people are allowed to do, so that there is never any question about the potential for conflict of interest,” Dudley, who’s also a senior adviser to Bloomberg Economics, said in response to emailed questions following an event hosted by the Bank of Singapore.

Article content “When such questions arise, regardless of whether there is a good reason for concern or not, this does have negative consequences for how the Fed is perceived by the public,” he said. Questions around employee trading policies have intensified attention on the Fed, which is already being closely watched as it plans to start tapering pandemic-era asset purchases and amid speculation over whether Chair Jerome Powell will be re-nominated by the White House when his term expires in February. Days after Bloomberg News first reported trades made last year by Vice Chair Richard Clarida, the Fed said late Monday that its internal watchdog will review whether actions by “certain senior officials” were in compliance “with both the relevant ethics rules and the law.”

Article content Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren and Dallas’s Robert Kaplan last week announced their retirements following similar revelations about their stock trading last year. Rosengren cited a chronic health condition when he announced his early retirement. Taper Timeline The Fed also remains at the heart of a global debate around whether inflation is truly “transitory” or whether price surges — including a burgeoning energy crisis, especially in Europe — could be persistent enough to alter the central bank’s plans to begin tapering its pandemic-era asset purchases. Absent dramatic changes to the outlook, Dudley said the Fed is “highly likely” to announce taper plans at its Nov. 3 press conference. Those plans have been “very well-telegraphed,” he said at the Bank of Singapore event, which was recorded earlier and released Thursday.

Article content Dudley said the Fed will likely be behind the curve on the second step of normalizing U.S. monetary policy — raising benchmark interest rates. “When the Federal Reserve starts to tighten monetary policy, they’re going to be a bit late” and they’ll have to tighten by more, spurring a dramatic swing in the interest-rate cycle that’s not yet priced into markets, he said. Dudley pointed to Fed median projections that the federal funds rate will be 1.8% at the end of 2024, even as inflation by then will have been above 2% for four years and the unemployment rate below the median estimate of full employment for three years. “In some ways the Fed’s own forecast doesn’t even hang together,” he said. Dudley cited two significant risks that could force the Fed to speed up its plans: heightened inflation expectations and massive legislation on infrastructure and social spending that would push the U.S. economy more quickly to full employment. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

