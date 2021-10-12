Fed announces Quarles to step away from internal regulatory lead role as vice-chair term expires

Article content

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve said on Tuesday that Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles would no longer lead the internal committee overseeing bank rules and supervision, as his term as the central bank’s top regulatory official expires on Wednesday.

Instead, that panel will meet as needed on an unchaired basis, and any regulatory projects will only advance if there is “broad consensus” among Fed officials, according to a Fed spokesperson.

The announcement provides some clarity on how the Fed will handle regulatory matters going forward, as Quarles’ term as the central bank’s top regulatory official ends. Quarles for now remains at the Fed as a governor.