Fears on the US border fall for the eighth consecutive month | USA news

The number of arrests at the U.S. border has declined for the eighth consecutive month, following repressive Trump administration measures that include forcing asylum seekers to return to the U.S.-Mexico border to await their claims, he said. On Monday a National Security official.

The official said the number of meetings with border officials in the last four months was 165,000. A year earlier, at the same time, it was about 242,000. The official spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the official results have not been disclosed.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLa8d0c4a46084089b4022c83028cd355f11% %MINIFYHTMLa8d0c4a46084089b4022c83028cd355f12%

The January count was approximately 36,000, including the detentions of people crossing irregularly and migrants who were declared inadmissible by border agents at a port of entry. It was a 10 percent decline since December.

The sharp decline will almost certainly be largely reflected in the State of the Union speech by President Donald Trump on Tuesday night. Trump has made taking strong action against immigration a distinctive problem. He described asylum seekers and others who cross the border as scammers who "scammed,quot; the system and ridiculed Mexican immigrants as "bad men."

Trump uses the monthly counts at the border as a benchmark to determine how his policies work, criticizing National Security officials as numbers increase. The number of people who cross the border traditionally decreases when it is hot outside, but the winter months often see progressive increases.

The monthly count has declined by almost 75 percent since the peak of last May, when there were more than 144,000 encounters with migrants, the vast majority of Central American families who cannot easily return across the border.

The immigration system was very tense last spring, with immigrants and asylum seekers crowded for weeks at small border stations that do not intend to retain people beyond a few days. News about the conditions at the border stations, along with the deaths of immigrants, promoted mass outrage and pushed Congress to emergency funds to help ease the crush.

The reduction has a cost. More than 55,000 asylum seekers, including families and pregnant women, have been sent to the border to Mexico to await their asylum cases and have faced miserable diseases and conditions in makeshift camps, in addition to assaults and kidnapping of cartels that patrol the border lands.

Mexican National Guards block the passage of migrants on the road that leads to Tapachula, Mexico (Marco Ugarte / AP Photo)

Mexico has also intensified its own border control, making it clear that the caravans that once traveled its territory can no longer do so, after intense pressure and threats of commercial tariffs from Washington last year.

And the policy of the United States now essentially prohibits anyone from seeking asylum if they first crossed another country. Authorities are also sending asylum seekers to Central American nations as part of border security agreements with Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Despite the border plummeting, asylum seekers are still enrolling on a waiting list to enter the US. UU. At an official crossing in San Luis, Arizona. The US Customs and Border Protection Office. UU. Call the Mexican shelter that manages the list to find out how many asylum applications you will process each day. The shelter estimates the wait in three or four months.