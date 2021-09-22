Fear & Greed Index suggests Bitcoin’s price is undervalued By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Fear & Greed Index suggests Bitcoin’s price is undervalued

Recent data from the Crypto Fear & Greed Index indicates that the cryptocurrency market is experiencing a period of investor fear with a three-month low score of 27 out of 100.

By utilizing leading cryptocurrency asset (BTC) as the markets representative, the seasoned technical analysis tool informs cryptocurrency traders worldwide on the current emotional sentiment and bias of the market.