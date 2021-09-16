FDA revises Lilly’s COVID-19 antibody combo EUA for use after exposure to virus By Reuters

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it has revised its emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly (NYSE:)’s COVID-19 antibody cocktail to include for use after exposure to the virus in patients who are at high risk for progression to severe disease.
The cocktail, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, is authorized for use in people 12 years and above with mild-to-moderate infection and are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.
